Liberian News: CARI Boss Vows To Restore Credibility And Research Excellence

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The Director General of the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI), Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah, has outlined a sweeping reform agenda aimed at restoring professionalism, accountability, and donor confidence at the institution, following years of administrative collapse, political interference, and staff unrest.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing, Dr. Karnuah revealed that CARI, located in Suakoko, Bong County, had been in a state of disarray prior to his appointment by President Joseph NyumaBoakai.

He described the institution as having been “engulfed in crisis,” marked by consistent protests, staff absenteeism, and political influence over employment decisions.

“The institution’s mandate of executing adaptive and applied research was never achieved,” Dr. Karnuahstated. “Farmers could not access relevant research because of the toxic environment, administrative paralysis, and lack of professionalism.

He noted that one of the most alarming problems was the hiring of staff based on political directives rather than qualifications and experience, which severely undermined CARI’s ability to fulfill its mission.

“As a result, many employees abandoned their duties, showing up only at the end of the month for their salaries,” he said.

In order to reverse the decline, he said his administration has instituted a number of structural reforms, including the introduction of a biometric attendance system to monitor staff presence and instill workplace discipline.

He disclosed that “CARI is now working closely with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) to implement salary deductions for unexcused absences as a means of enforcing accountability,” and added that “We have regularized staff meetings and warned against job abandonment and irregular attendance. Discipline is now the new order at CARI.”

One of the major challenges the institution faced, according to him, was the erosion of donor confidence due to misappropriation of funds under previous leadership, noting that some partners had entirely cut ties with the Institute, while others demanded reimbursement of misused funds before re-engaging.

“We had to restitute funds to two key donors,” he said, “but we are pleased to report that donor confidence has now been restored. International partners are returning voluntarily, expressing interest in conducting research collaborations with us.”

To bridge the gap between research and agricultural communities, Dr. Karnuah announced the activation of two dedicated hotlines—0775-730-140 and 0887-740-058—for farmers, cooperatives, food processors, partners, and the general public to contact the institute with inquiries, suggestions, or requests for support.

The CARI website has also been fully reactivated and now serves as a key tool for transparency, public engagement, and research dissemination. The site will feature updates on research projects, strategic documents, and institutional publications to promote visibility and foster collaboration.

Dr. Karnuah further highlighted CARI’s full participation in the Service Delivery Charter (SDC) initiative under the Cabinet Secretariat at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs. The move, he said, is part of the institute’s commitment to transparent and performance-driven service delivery in alignment with President Boakai’s ARREST Agenda.

“We are not only rebuilding an institution—we are reviving a national vision,” Dr. Karnuah affirmed. “Liberia’s farmers deserve access to relevant, science-based agricultural innovations. CARI will once again become a credible and competent institution driving food security and agricultural transformation.”