Liberian News: Cabinet Director Outlines New Era Of Accountability

By: Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-In a decisive move to shift Liberia’s public governance from rhetoric to results, Nathaniel Kwabo, Director General of the President’s Cabinet, has outlined a new era of institutional accountability and service delivery, declaring the end of “business as usual” in government operations.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) during a special press briefing, Kwabodetailed the rollout and impact of the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), a framework designed to ensure that public institutions deliver tangible services to Liberians while aligning their operations with President Joseph Boakai’s ARREST agenda.

“We are moving from promises to performance, and from intentions to impact,” Kwabo declared. “The goal is to ensure public institutions are no longer operating in silos or mystery, but in full view of the public, with measurable outcomes.”

The first cycle of the PMCS, which ran from October 2024 to March 2025, saw 90 government institutions participate in a pilot evaluation process.

Each institution was assessed based on two major targetsincluding, the development and publication of a Service Delivery Charter, outlining the services each institution provides, the cost, timeline, and mode of delivery.

The strengthening of internal systems such as human resources, ICT, and finance to support effective service delivery.

Kwabo explained that the Service Delivery Charter is a vital tool to promote transparency, allowing citizens to know what services are offered by institutions, how to access them, and what to expect.

“For example, the Ministry of Transport must clearly publish services like driver’s license issuance and vehicle registration, including costs and timelines. This should be on their websites, office noticeboards, and in public spaces,” he noted.

Institutions were evaluated using a 100-point scale, with weighted emphasis placed on charter development (20%), public dissemination (20%), internal system strengthening (50%), and performance reporting (10%).

Of the 90 participating entities, 13 institutions stood out, exceeding performance targets and earning recognition for excellence.

“Recognition motivates excellence,” Kwabo said. “We want to highlight those who went the extra mile, not just to encourage them, but to inspire others to rise to the challenge.”

With the pilot now completed, the 2025 PMCS cycle will expand to cover five key performance areas; alignment of institutional plans with the ARREST Agenda, implementation of Service Delivery Charters, resource mobilization efforts by institutions, strengthening internal capacity and systems, performance reporting and compliance.

Kwabo stressed that institutions are expected to develop five-year strategic plans tied directly to the national development vision. “Every institution must be clear on how their work supports the president’s agenda. No more scattered efforts we are now aligning for impact.”

While some institutions struggled during the pilot phase, Kwabo assured the public that the government is focused on support, not punishment.

“This is not about sanctions; it’s about solutions. Institutions that fell short will be assisted through the Presidential Performance Improvement Plan, we want every entity to succeed.” The Cabinet Office, he added, remains committed to providing technical support and tools to all ministries and agencies during the 2025 performance year.

As Liberia embraces a results-driven public sector, Kwaboemphasized that the new system reinforces President Boakai’sdetermination to transform service delivery and governance.“The President has made it clear: this is the end of business as usual. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and work. Our success will be measured not by what we promise, but by what we deliver.”