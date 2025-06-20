Liberian News: Bong Lawmaker Wants Nat’l ID Issued Card Free Of Charge

Monrovia-“Our people are already grappling with so many challenges,” Rep. Mensah stated in a press conference. “Poverty is widespread, and basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare are often out of reach for many. Asking them to pay for a national identification card on top of all these struggles is simply unfair.”

The representative drew a comparison with the voter registration card, which is provided to citizens free of charge. She emphasized that the national identification card should follow the same model.

“The voter registration card is a vital part of our democratic process, and it is provided at no cost to the people. The national ID card is just as important, if not more so, for various aspects of daily life, from accessing government services to participating in economic activities. It should also be freely available.”