Liberian News: Bomi Faces Continued Exploration

Monrovia– On March 19, 2025, Martin K. N. Kollie, a prominent civil society activist, launched a critique of Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe, accusing him of enabling the systemic exploitation of his constituents by both foreign companies and corrupt political elites.

Kollie’s passionate condemnation painted Snowe as a key figure in the continued suffering and deprivation of the people of Bomi, a county rich in natural resources but plagued by underdevelopment.

Kollie’s social media post was sharp and direct, targeting both Snowe and the larger political system that, in his view, perpetuates the cycle of exploitation. He called out the lack of action from Bomi’s leadership in addressing the exploitation of Liberia’s resources, particularly by foreign concession companies. According to Kollie, these companies are making billions of U.S. dollars each year through the extraction of Liberia’s mineral wealth, yet local communities remain mired in poverty.

“Why is Bomi sleeping to allow themselves to be robbed and exploited like this? You are being robbed in real time,” Kolliewrote, urging the people of Bomi to recognize the injustice unfolding around them. “How long will you allow this abuse to continue?” His words reflected his frustration with a political system he believes has sold out the interests of ordinary citizens in favor of foreign interests and corrupt local officials.

Kollie didn’t mince words when addressing Snowe, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the abuses occurring in his home county while he personally benefited from his political position. He referred to Snowe’s recent trip to Nigeria, where the senator reportedly celebrated the unveiling of a Blue Line City Train project, juxtaposing the senator’s actions with the dire conditions in Bomi.

“While Snowe celebrates abroad, his people at home are left to suffer in poverty,” Kollie said. The activist pointed to the inadequate infrastructure in Bomi, specifically a small, substandard building constructed by Western Cluster, a foreign concession company, which was turned over as a school. Kolliecalled this “cruelty,” highlighting the stark contrast between the lavish facilities in the companies’ home countries and the meager offerings left for the Liberian people.

Kollie’s criticism extended beyond the inadequacy of the school.He revealed startling figures about Western Cluster’s shipments of iron ore from Bomi, estimating that between 2023 and 2024, the company shipped over a million metric tons of iron ore worth more than $111 million. Yet, according to Kollie, the people of Bomi have seen none of these profits in the form of improved infrastructure, healthcare, or basic services.