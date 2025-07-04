Liberian News: BOAKAI ON BOARD WITH TRUMP

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-President Joseph Boakai is on board the United States-bounded ship along with four other African leaders for a high-level closed-door meeting hosted by the US President.

Along with President Boakai, the July 9–11 summit brings together leaders Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, and is aimed at focusing on strengthening economic ties and addressing regional security challenges.

The meeting follows a series of quiet diplomatic engagements by Trump, who is reportedly seeking to reassert U.S. influence on the continent ahead of the formal U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit scheduled for September in New York.

The summit comes amid growing geopolitical competition in Africa, where the United States, China, and Russia continue to vie for economic and military influence.

While President Joe Biden’s administration has emphasized democratic governance and development partnerships, Trump’s re-emergence in African affairs signals a parallel channel of U.S. diplomacy; one built on personal networks and direct engagement with African leaders.

According to a report by Africa Intelligence, Trump is spearheading the initiative through allies in the private sector and diplomatic circles, positioning the talks as an opportunity for African leaders to pitch investment-ready projects and advocate for greater bilateral trade and security support.

Though the full agenda remains under wraps, sources familiar with the planning say the sessions will focus on cross-border terrorism threats in the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea regions, energy cooperation, infrastructure investment, and migration.

Many see the invitation as a diplomatic win for the Boakaiadministration, which is credited for placing priority on restoring global partnerships and rebuilding confidence with major development allies.

The President’s invitation by President Trump comes amid recent gains, including Liberia’s election to the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term.

Liberia’s role in West Africa, a region plagued by recent military coups and democratic backsliding, makes it a key player in broader conversations on regional stability.

The country has remained relatively stable amid turbulence in neighboring nations such as Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Analysts say Boakai may use the platform to secure new U.S. investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy, three pillars of his administration’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Observers also expect Liberia to push for increased security support and joint counter-terrorism efforts under the Trans-Saharan Counter-terrorism Partnership, of which Liberia is a beneficiary.

Addressing himself to the developments Thursday, Information Minister Jeremiah M. Piah described it a positive diplomatic engagement, while also highlighted wide-ranging update on government initiatives.

Cautioning the public against unnecessary speculations regarding the President’s engagements with U.S. officials, Minister Piah said “The truth is, the United States remains the most powerful country in the world. So, when their top officials, including the President himself, extend an invitation or host our leader, it’s a significant diplomatic move.”

“Every administration has its own approach, and while we may not fully grasp the strategy yet, Liberia is certainly on the radar,” he explained

He acknowledged that although there is no official confirmation on the final outcomes of the President’s U.S. trip, the invitation and presence at such a high-level platform symbolize recognition of Liberia’s renewed global standing.