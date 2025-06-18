Liberian News: ‘Boakai Deserves No Credit For Suspending LTA Boss’

Monrovia Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), Anderson D. Miamen, has sharply criticized President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s June 16, 2025 suspension of Abdullah Kamara, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), calling the action “long overdue” and undeserving of public praise.

The Executive Mansion, in a press release on Monday, announced the immediate suspension of Kamara without pay, citing a report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) that outlined “serious allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.” The report links Kamara to “grave financial irregularities” during his time as Chief Executive Officer of TAMMA Corporation, including mismanagement of public funds.

He is suspended for procurement fraud, financial improprieties, and acts of corruption. According to the GAC, which completed its audit nearly a year ago, serious financial irregularities were uncovered at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), involving millions of Liberian and U.S. dollars. Unauthorized payments were made to TAMMA Corporation, owned by Kamara himself, and 231 Data Incorporated, a U.S. based firm owned by Liberian national Mr. Niahson K. Porte, under the Liberia Digital Transformation Project (LDTP).

The audit revealed that TAMMA Corporation received L$178,500,000 and US$440,000 between July and August 2023, while 231 Data Inc. received L$84,000,000 (approximately US$437,500) between November 7 and 15, 2023. In total, the GAC noted payments of L$262,844,500 and US$450,000, flagging missing contracts, poor documentation, and a striking lack of accountability in the handling of public resources.

Furthermore, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which has been tasked with investigating the matter, has estimated that the total financial scandal at the LTA amounts to US$4,309,662.18 and L$432,164,269.20.

According to the Executive Mansion’s release, Kamara’ssuspension is in line with President Boakai’s stated commitment to “transparency and accountability.” The President has directed the embattled LTA official to cooperate fully with the LACC and the Ministry of Justice in the ongoing investigation.