Liberian News: Boakai Administration Saves Over US$20M

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– In a major breakthrough for transparency and cost-saving, the Government of Liberia has successfully renegotiated a deal for the procurement of 285 yellow machines-resulting in a savings of more than US$20 million for the nation.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolinmek Piah, who described the renegotiation as a clear reflection of President Joseph Boakai’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and good governance.

“These machines, vital to our road and infrastructure development efforts, were initially procured under terms that placed a heavy financial burden on the government,” Minister Piah explained. “Under the new leadership, we went back to the negotiating table. The outcome? Liberia saves over $20 million.”

The “yellow machines,” commonly used in construction, roadworks, and agriculture, are part of the government’s broader infrastructure push—an effort aimed at enhancing service delivery, improving road connectivity, and empowering rural development.

According to Minister Piah, this renegotiation wasn’t just about numbers—it was about principle. “This is a testament to President Boakai’s leadership in ensuring that every dollar spent goes toward lifting the lives of the Liberian people,” he said. “We are building a government that values efficiency, transparency, and above all, accountability.”

Public reaction to the announcement has been largely positive, with many seeing it as a step in the right direction for a country long plagued by concerns over wasteful spending and poor contract oversight.

As Liberia works to rebuild its infrastructure and economy, this $20 million win may mark the beginning of a new standard in governance—where the interests of the people come first, and smart decisions lead the way.