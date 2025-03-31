Liberian News: BMMC Share Iftar Meals With Our Project Host Communities’ Brothers And Sisters During This Ramadan Festival Season

Monrovia–Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, a subsidiary of AVESORO Resources has share Iftar Meals with our project host communities’ brothers and sisters during this Ramadan festival season. All the operational sites are beneficiaries of this iftar “baraka” with specific locations at Gondor Town, Mecca, Gold Camp, Weajue, Tahn, Gogoima, Bangorma and Kinjor.

For Bea Mountain, Iftar is not just a meal, but a moment to celebrate and share love, unity among families, friends and communities at large. Iftar remains one of the pivotal hours of the Holy Month of Ramadan which climaxes the daily fast at sunset and serves as a time to gather.

Although Iftar is a significant meal with regards to health and nutrition, it also has a spiritual meaning and significance. At Iftar time, it is believed that Allah shows special mercy and love to those fast, especially to those who share gifts and provide food for others.

The Iftar Program by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation is part of the Company’s own way of identifying with our project host communities’ brothers and sisters during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Several members of the communities gathered as BMMC shared the meals. Imams, chiefs, women, youths, other leaders, and all attendees were served. Packages were shared in the homes of those who could not go to the general assembly center.

Speaking to the Community Relations Media Team after the Iftar meals in many of those communities, the stakeholders thanked the Management of Bea Mountain for always remembering them in during festive seasons.

In continuation of the mines support to the Communities of Grand Cape Mount County, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has begun the distributions of more than 2,500 bags of 25kg rice across its Project Impacted Communities. Matambo, Kinjor, Downstream Communities, Weajue, Silver Hills, Gondor’s Town and Ndablama are among those benefiting from this year’s rice distribution by the Company.

“The Community Relations Superintendent, Isaac ZK Sasrakuwishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire host communities’ brothers and sisters for their remarkable presence and participation during the Iftar Programs. He said, their attendance not only added value to the event but also reflected the spirit of unity, peace, and togetherness that binds both the communities and the company. It was truly inspiring to see members of our communities from various backgrounds come together to share in this moment of reflection, gratitude, and fellowship during this blessed month.

We thank you for making time amidst your busy schedules to be part of this gathering. Your support and engagement continue to strengthen the bond and motivate us to do more in fostering love, harmony, and solidarity.

May this holy month continue to bring blessings, peace, and fulfillment to you and your families.

In unity, we rise!

Regards