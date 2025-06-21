Liberian News: Bea Mountain Sponsored Muslim Pilgrimage returns from Saudi Arabia

Grand Cape Mount- In a remarkable demonstration of corporate social responsibility and religious inclusivity, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has sponsored six Muslim faithfuls from various clans in the Gola Konneh and Garwula Districts of Grand Cape Mount County to perform Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage, which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, marks a significant milestone in the spiritual journey of the selected individuals and is a testament to Bea Mountain’s continued dedication to community empowerment.

Each pilgrim’s trip, fully funded by Bea Mountain, cost approximately USD 6,000.00, covering travel, accommodation, feeding, health screenings, and all logistical arrangements. This generous sponsorship reflects the company’s deep respect for the cultural and religious values of the people living in its operational areas.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony upon their return, Bea Mountain’s Community Relations Manager praised the pilgrims for representing the districts with dignity and spiritual focus. He emphasized that the company sees religious harmony as a core pillar of peace and sustainable development.

“We believe that investing in the spiritual wellbeing of our people contributes to peace, unity, and moral development across our host communities. We are proud to support this historic journey to Mecca,” he stated.

The beneficiaries, drawn from different clans, namely; Mana clan one person,

Darblo clan one person, Laar clan one person, Bangorma two persons, and,

Matambo two persons, they all expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Bea Mountain, acknowledging the life-changing opportunity granted them. One returning pilgrim emotionally shared:

“Many of us never thought this day would come. What Bea Mountain has done for us and our families can never be forgotten. We are returning from Mecca spiritually fulfilled and ready to be better citizens in our communities.”

Local leaders and residents from Gola Konneh and Garwula Districts hailed the initiative as unprecedented, noting that it promotes religious respect and sets a shining example for other companies operating in rural Liberia.

This initiative forms part of Bea Mountain’s broader community support programs, which include education scholarships, health interventions, infrastructure development, and faith-based sponsorships aimed at building strong relationships between the company and its host communities.

As Bea Mountain continues its operations in western Liberia, its commitment to coexistence, cultural respect, and inclusive development remains a cornerstone of its mission.