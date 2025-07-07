Liberian News: Bea Mountain Alarms Over Malicious And Defamatory Claims

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has expressed serious concern over what it termed as continued malicious and defamatory claims by some individuals for selfish gains.

Bea Mountain in a release over the weekend states that recent false, baseless, and malicious claims made through various press releases and publications by certain individuals, including one Arthur Johnson, who is believed to be acting as their spokesperson is fake.

These individuals purport to be residents of Grand Cape Mount County are not in anyway resident of the county.

“Bea Mountain has also categorically rejected these unfounded allegations, which are aimed solely at smearing our company’s reputation and undermining our investments in Liberia,” it said, adding, “these statements disseminated are not only false but also reckless, and appear to be orchestrated as part of a deliberate effort to harass and destabilize our operations.

For instance, statements they made on environmental impact are untrue.

“Bea Mountain Mining Corporation does not operate on or within the limits of the Mafa River. Our operations are conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and we maintain strict environmental standards.

“Several laboratories and scientific studies have confirmed and affirmed that Bea Mountain’s operations have no negative impact on the environment. Comprehensive testing, including assessments of water, soil, crops, vibration, air quality, and noise, has been conducted by independent bodies, and all results indicate compliance with environmental standards.”

We acknowledge that there may be other activities along the MafaRiver and other streams in Grand Cape Mount County, such as agriculture, sand mining, and mineral extraction. These activities are conducted by various stakeholders and are outside the scope of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation’s operations.

We believe these false claims are part of a smear campaign intended to tarnish our reputation and disrupt our investments. Such actions pose a serious threat to Liberia’s investment climate and economic stability.

We strongly condemn these individuals and their reckless conduct. We call on the government of Liberia to take decisive action against such malicious campaigns, which threaten not only our company but also the country’s image and development prospects.

The statement added “these individuals have erroneously referenced a report purportedly issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). We wish to clarify that we are not aware of any such report, nor do we have any issues regarding environmental compliance based on any reports or recommendations from the EPA, past or present.”

The company has challenged the spokesperson’s intelligence authenticity.

“We also note that Arthur Johnson, purportedly acting as a spokesman, claimed that their allegations rely on “intelligence.” We challenge the credibility of these claims and reaffirm our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship and legal compliance.

It is our firm belief that the primary aim of these individuals is to extort from Bea Mountain Mining Corporation. At no point have these individuals approached the company directly to discuss or address their concerns. Instead, they organized an irresponsible press conference, seemingly as a PR stunt, to disseminate falsehoods and create unwarranted public alarm.

Bea Mountain Mining Corporation remains dedicated to its responsible operations and to fostering positive relations with the communities and government of Liberia. We urge the authorities to investigate these malicious claims and to uphold the rule of law.