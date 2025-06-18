Liberian News: Armed Robbers Storm Duport Road Community!

Monrovia-Panic gripped residents of the Duport Road area early Tuesday morning when suspected armed robbers stormed the neighborhood near the Baptist Field, firing multiple rounds as they targeted the home of a local money changer.

The incident occurred around 1:50 AM, according to eyewitnesses, who said the attackers remained in the area for over 30 minutes. Throughout the ordeal, loud gunshots echoed through the community, forcing residents to stay indoors and preventing anyone from alerting authorities in time.

Eyewitnesses described the gunfire as unusually faint, “like an old iron,” making it difficult for others in the surrounding area to recognize the danger or respond swiftly.

A reporter and resident of the Duport Road Community, Myean D. Torgbean, confirmed that more than 15 rounds were fired during the attack. He stated that although no lives waslost and no one was abducted, the victims inside the targeted house suffered serious injuries.

Police officers only arrived at the scene after the assailants had already fled. Upon investigation, law enforcement recovered a single-barrel gun along with over 20 bullet casings some of which had been fired during the robbery.

This incident has left residents deeply shaken, as it raises concerns over the growing boldness of criminal gangs operating in residential areas even during daylight hours. Community members are now calling on authorities to increase patrols and improve security presence in DuportRoad and other vulnerable neighborhoods.

