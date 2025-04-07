Liberian News: April 6-A Day Liberians Will Never Forget

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– April 6, 1996 introduced one of the deadliest aspects of the Liberian war. The fighting was very costly in terms of materials and human losses. Mr. Charles Ghankay Taylor and his troops, which mostly comprised of child soldiers, made moves to arrest rebel leader, Roosevelt Johnson leader of the defunct ULIMO-J on the grounds of murder.

On this day in 1996, Liberia faced one of the most terrifying days in its history a day etched in the hearts and minds of thousands as the capital city, Monrovia, was turned into a war zone. What began as another ordinary morning quickly spiraled into chaos as heavy gunfire broke out between rival armed factions, plunging the nation deeper into civil war.

Smoke billowed across neighborhoods. Homes were looted and burned. Panic gripped the streets as civilians ran for their lives. Many families were separated in the confusion; others barricaded themselves indoors, praying for the nightmare to pass.

For survivors of that dark day, the memories remain vivid. “I still remember hiding in the bathroom with my children, not knowing if we’d make it,” said a Monrovia resident who lived through the attack. “We just kept praying. We knew only God could protect us.”

Across the city, similar scenes unfolded. Churches became shelters. Basements became bunkers. And in the face of destruction, Liberians turned to prayer, unity, and resilience.

The events of April 6 became a symbol of both immense tragedy and the enduring spirit of a nation scarred, but not broken. Though hundreds lost their lives and countless others were displaced, Liberia stood tall in the aftermath shaken, but determined to survive.

Nearly three decades later, the scars of the war are still visible, yet so is the progress. Communities are rebuilding. Hope is being restored. And April 6 is now more than a day of mourning it is a day of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude.