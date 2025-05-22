Liberian News: AML Commits 58K In Its latest Biodiversity, Conservation Program

Monrovia- ArcelorMittal Liberia is proud to continue its commitment to sustainable development by investing over $58,000 in the latest phase of our Biodiversity and Conservation Program – benefiting nine fenceline communities and over 60 local stakeholders in the Yarmein belt, Nimba County.

This initiative, implemented in partnership with Humanity Care Liberia, supports sustainable agriculture through vegetable farming, piggery, poultry, and swamp rice production – empowering local farmers while reducing pressure on Liberia’s forestland.

Speaking at the launch event in Baapa, community leaders and AML representatives emphasized the program’s dual purpose: supporting livelihoods and preserving biodiversity.

“This program is not about AML profiting—it is about empowering farmers,” said Samuel Peter, AML’s Superintendent for Biodiversity and Conservation.

The project will fund tools, seeds, and food support for farmers, with 100% of the harvests and income staying in the hands of local participants.

Special thanks to our community relations team and to local leaders like Marie Torlo of the Yekepa Vegetable Gardeners for showing what’s possible when partnership meets purpose.