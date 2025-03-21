Liberian News All SET FOR JAPAN

By Jamesetta D Williams

Liberian News: Preparations are in advanced stage and all is getting in shape as Liberia’s historic journey to Expo 2025 is just in the offing.

The remarkable journey to Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan allows nations of the world to continuously strive to showcase their unique identities and economic potentials.

It is a global event set to take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025, and bring together 164 countries and 25 international organizations to highlight the future of sustainable development under the theme: “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The endeavor is taking place under the visionary leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai that Liberia has embraced the sub-theme “Saving Lives”, aligning its exhibition with critical areas of national development Creativity, Innovation, Investment, Gender Equality, and Agriculture.

The theme does not only reflect Liberia’s ambition and its dedication to promoting sustainable growth and the ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes agriculture, roads, education, sanitation, and tourism.

Spearheading Liberia’s participation and preparation in collaboration with the Ministry of Information is Ambassador Juli Endee, Executive Director of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, who passionately expressed excitement and gratitude for Liberia’s participation in this historic event.

She said Expo 2025 presents a golden opportunity for Liberia to tell its story, showcase its culture, and attract global investment.

“Liberia’s pavilion at Expo 2025 will serve as a cultural and economic showcase, displaying the country’s rich heritage, investment opportunities, and national branding,” she disclosed.

“This will be a space where visitors from around the world will experience Liberia’s journey of resilience, transformation, and growth,” Amb. Endee added

A key highlight of Liberia’s participation will be its National Day in August, where the President of Liberia will deliver a keynote address.

More than 500 investors and business leaders are expected to attend, engaging in business forums, cultural performances, and investment discussions. This event will not only strengthen Liberia’s position on the global economic map but also create new partnerships for trade, technology, and economic development.

For the first time in history, Liberia has been elected to the Expo 2025 Electoral College, making it one of 26 countries to serve on the Steering Committee of the World Expo. This is a significant achievement, marking Liberia’s growing influence in global decision-making.

Furthermore, Liberia has been invited to speak on Africa Day at the Expo, highlighting its role in the Pan-African movement. The event will celebrate Liberia’s legacy as a founding member of the African Union (AU) and its contribution to democracy, peace, and economic development across the continent.

In another groundbreaking moment, Liberia will also showcase the achievements of its women leaders, including former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first democratically elected female president in Africa. Alongside her, the First Lady of Liberia, the Vice President, and other distinguished Liberian women will be honored for their contributions to governance, business, and gender equality.

Beyond politics and leadership, Expo 2025 will be a celebration of Liberia’s vibrant culture, arts, and cuisine. Liberia has partnered with Penance—the African Network for African Food and Culture, the largest African restaurant at the Expo, ensuring that visitors get a taste of authentic Liberian cuisine.

Additionally, Liberia has already shipped its first container of arts, crafts, and artifacts to Japan, preparing to showcase its unique craftsmanship. Local businesses interested in participating can register at Liberia’s One-Stop Business Center or through the Expo 2025 website.

Liberia’s participation in Expo 2025 is not just about exhibition—it is about transformation. The nation has secured partnerships with Japanese cities and organizations, opening doors for technological cooperation, business networking, and new investment opportunities. With over 500 registered investors eager to explore Liberia’s potential, the Expo will serve as a gateway to a brighter future.

As Liberia prepares for this historic journey, Ambassador JuliEndee expressed her deep appreciation to the Government of Japan, the Expo Association, and all key partners for their unwavering support. She acknowledged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Information, the National Investment Commission, and the Liberian Embassy in Japan for their dedication in making Liberia’s participation a success.

She also recognized the contributions of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the National Port Authority, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Liberia’s private sector, including designers, musicians, chefs, and entrepreneurs.

As Liberia stands on the world stage at Expo 2025, this is a defining moment for the nation. The country is not only showcasing its culture and business potential but also forging a path toward a prosperous and inclusive future.