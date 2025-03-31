Liberian News: Ahlul-Bayt Assembly Celebrate Al-Quds Day

Monrovia-The Ahlul-Bayt Assembly for Development in Liberia over the weekend joint other Muslims around the world to celebrate what they called “Al-Quds Day.

“Al-Quds Day is the celebrated last Friday of the month of Ramadan on which demonstrations are held across the world to protest against the occupation of Palestine. It can be recalled soon after the Islamic revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini called on Muslims to dedicate this day to demanding the rights of oppressed Muslims around the world – particularly in Palestine.

On this day, rallies are organized before Friday Prayer to protest against the occupation of Palestine and the oppression of its people.

Speaking atb the occasion the executive director of Ahlul-BaytAssembly for Development in Liberia, Sheikh Askary Musa Kromah, urged Muslims to forge unity and create helping spirit, saying it would lead to salvation of the Ummah in addition to averting any discords or divisions.

He also prayed for Palestinians suffering at the hands of Israeli brutality for the last eight months adding that, “Pray for our brothers in Palestine who have been under brutal oppression and denied liberty and provisions,” he said.

Sheikh Kromah, used the occasion to urged Liberia law makers to embrace their responsibilities with renewed vigor, emphasizing the necessity of collective effort in serving the nation. He called for open dialogue and bipartisan cooperation, asserting that such an approach was essential for fostering national unity and addressing the needs of the Liberian people.