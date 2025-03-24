Liberian News: Africa Makes History Again

Monrovia– Africa has witnessed a groundbreaking milestone in its history with the leadership of two remarkable women in high office.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia made history as the first female elected president on the continent, serving from 2006 to 2018, and leaving a lasting legacy of peace and development in Liberia. Her presidency was a symbol of progress, resilience, and the power of women in leadership across Africa.

In a similar vein of historic achievement, Namibia has celebrated its first female elected president. In March 2025, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah took office as Namibia’s first woman president, further reinforcing the significant strides women are making in governance across the African continent. This moment marks a new chapter for Namibia, as Nandi-Ndaitwah takes on the monumental responsibility of leading the country towards continued growth and prosperity.

Both Sirleaf and Nandi-Ndaitwah’s ascension to the presidency symbolize not only the rise of women in leadership roles but also the changing political landscape in Africa. These milestones are vital in inspiring the next generation of women leaders, showing that gender is not a barrier to achieving the highest levels of political office.

Their leadership will undoubtedly continue to influence and shape the future of Africa, as they serve as role models for women aspiring to make a difference in their countries and the continent at large.