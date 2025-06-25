Liberian News: AFL Facing Huge Challenges

Monrovia-Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) are reportedly facing uphill challenges ranging from severe sanitation challenges and the absence of functional sewage systems, limited access to clean drinking water, inadequate or non-functional healthcare services, overcrowded, deteriorating housing units, and families forced to use chamber buckets due to broken or nonexistent sanitation infrastructure.

In order to address these reported appalling conditions, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), called on the Liberian government’s attention.

In a statement issued MOnday, STAND said it is gravely concerned about the “worsening and persistent neglect of the welfare and basic needs of both male and female personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).”

The Edward Binyah Kesselly (EBK) Barracks, Camp Tubman in Gbarnga, Camp Todee in Montserrado, Camp Jackson Doe in Tappita, and the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia, according to STAND are affected by these conditions.

Quoting reports from EBK and other military installations reveal appalling and unsafe living conditions, including, the advocacy body said such “conditions are not only unacceptable—they are hazardous. No nation can demand discipline, honor, and effectiveness from its armed forces while subjecting their families to such indignity and hardship.”

“Moreover, it is both troubling and unjust that Liberia’s dedicated soldiers earn an average monthly salary of just US$250, while senior government officials continue to receive excessive compensation and fringe benefits. This glaring inequality is a national disgrace and must be urgently corrected,” the statement further read.

As STAND highlights its continued advocacy for salary equity for civil servants and healthcare professionals, saying it firmly stands in solidarity with the men and women of the AFL.

“These individuals form the core of Liberia’s national defense and internal security—they deserve to live with honor, dignity, and basic human decency, not in neglect and hardship,” it said.

STAND has, however, called the government to take immediate and concrete action to including the review and increase AFL salaries to reflect fairness and respect for their service, launching of a national audit and rehabilitation program for all military barracks, and ensuring the delivery of essential services—including clean water, sanitation, and healthcare—across all military communities.

It also urged the government to Invest in long-term welfare programs, including dignified housing, healthcare, and sustainable pension schemes.

It said: “We cannot continue to preach patriotism while ignoring the suffering of those who defend the nation. Liberia must rise to honor its armed forces—not just with words, but through bold and compassionate action.”

According to STAND, it remains unwavering in its mission to amplify the voices of the marginalized, calling on all patriotic Liberians and concerned stakeholders to rally behind this urgent national appeal.