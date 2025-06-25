Liberian News: Acting LEC’s MD Summoned

Monrovia-Acting Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Mohammed M. Sheriff has been summoned by the leadership of the House of Representatives to appear before it, to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for obstructing the functions of the House.

Summoning him follows his failure to honor an earlier invitation extended by the House leadership. Though deputies from the LEC were present, they were discharged due to the absence of formal communication from the Acting MD and his own non-appearance.

The motion to summon the LEC official was proffered by Rep. Foday Fahnbulleh and subsequently upheld by the House leadership. The action underscores the Legislature’s commitment to accountability and institutional respect.

Additionally, the plenary received a formal petition from River Gee County Electoral District #2 Representative, Hon. Isaac B. Choloplay Wuo. Representative Wuo called on LEC management to address the ongoing electricity outage in River Gee County, demanding a detailed explanation for the disruption and a concrete plan for restoring power to affected communities.

Rep. Wuo emphasized the severe hardships residents are enduring due to the blackout, including the negative impact on essential services such as healthcare, education, and commerce.

The House leadership has reaffirmed its intent to pursue a swift resolution to the issue and will press the LEC for assurances that power will be restored to River Gee County without further delays”