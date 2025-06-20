Liberian News: Abandoned/Unfinished Projects In Grand Bassa Fuel Public Frustration

Monrovia-A revealing report presented during a Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus meeting on Wednesday has reignited public concern over the mismanagement of County Social Development Funds, with Grand Bassa District #3 Representative Clarence T. Banks expressing deep frustration at the state of uncompleted development projects funded by contributions from ArcelorMittal Liberia.

The report, delivered by former Project Management Committee (PMC) Chairman Moses G. Henry, detailed five major community projects that have remained stalled since 2018, despite receiving substantial financial allocations over the years. These include a $117,970.20 bridge in Blagbhn, a $130,001.44 bridge in St. John under the BBA community, a third bridge in Diahn budgeted at $322,559.83, the construction of a clinic in Boglay valued at $129,889.88, and a $49,348.13 market project in Yeablo, District #2 Compound.

Henry attributed the prolonged delays to administrative challenges encountered during the previous representative’s tenure but failed to provide clarity on the financial oversight, contractor accountability, or specific implementation bottlenecks.

Representative Banks, visibly disheartened by the findings, questioned the integrity of the monitoring systems in place to manage such projects and criticized the glaring lack of progress despite ample funding. “This is unacceptable,” he stated. “Our people deserve to see results—especially when these projects are being funded through the County Social Development Fund.”

The timing of the report presentation comes amid national calls for increased transparency and accountability in local governance. Banks called on his colleagues and community leaders to place urgent priority on the completion of these projects to restore public trust and deliver long-promised services.

But beneath the outrage lies a larger, more complex issue—one that affects public perception of Liberia’s largest foreign investor, ArcelorMittal Liberia.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments under the Mineral Development Agreement, ArcelorMittal has paid over $52.3 million into the County Social Development Fund since 2006. This funding was designed to support transformative community development projects across Bong, Nimba, and Grand Bassa counties, where the company operates.

Unfortunately, numerous instances of mismanagement and stalled implementation at the county level have masked the tangible value of these contributions. In many communities, citizens often express the sentiment that ArcelorMittal “has done nothing” for them. Yet, the real issue lies not in the company’s fulfillment of its obligations, but in the persistent failure of local governance structures to translate these funds into visible improvements.

The situation in Grand Bassa is not isolated. Similar complaints have echoed through Nimba and Bong counties, where uncompleted clinics, roads, and market structures sit in decay—funded on paper, but never delivered in practice. This disconnectbetween contribution and impact continues to unfairly damage the company’s reputation among local populations.

“People are judging ArcelorMittal based on what they don’t see,” said a community elder in Buchanan. “But they don’t know that the money is being paid—it just doesn’t reach us.”

As Liberia pushes for more responsible investment, the unfolding developments in Grand Bassa offer a clear lesson: Corporate commitment alone is not enough. Without strong accountability, effective project management, and transparent governance at the county level, even the most well-funded development programs will fall short.

The Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus is now expected to launch a full investigation into the financial records, contractor activities, and project oversight frameworks associated with the stalled developments. A formal statement outlining corrective steps and possible sanctions is anticipated in the coming days.

In the meantime, ArcelorMittal Liberia’s contributions remain a crucial lifeline to local development—one that deserves not only recognition but proper stewardship by those entrusted to implement change on the ground.