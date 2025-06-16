Liberian News: 74-Year-Old Woman, Others Arrested With Drugs In Cape Mount, Nimba

Monrovia-The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested four people for drug crimes in Grand Cape Mount and Nimba Counties.

Among them is a 74-year-old Ghanaian woman, Grace Kuasi, who was caught with 19 plates of marijuana hidden in her kitchen in the Fanti Town area of Robertsport. The drugs are worth about US$1,200 or LD$228,000.

Also in Robertsport, LDEA arrested a 51-year-old Liberian woman, Fatu Passawe, who had one compressed plate and 15 wraps of marijuana in her room. The drugs weighed 0.8 kg and were valued at LD$16,700 or US$87.80.

In a separate case in Nimba County, two Liberian men, Prince Quiah (42) and Robert Quiah (41) were arrested at the Ganta checkpoint with one plate of compressed marijuana worth LD$21,600 or US$110.

All four suspects are facing charges for illegal possession of drugs. The two women will appear in court in Robertsport, while the two men will face trial in Sanniquellie.

The total valueof the seized drugs is estimated at LD$266,300 and US$1,397.80. The LDEA says it will continue to crack down on drug trafficking and is asking the public to report any suspicious activity.