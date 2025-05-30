Liberian News: ‘2023 Elections Manipulated’

By Othello Sarweh Nimely

Monrovia-Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader, Alexander Cummings, has ignited a far-reaching public debate about the sanctity and correctness of the outcome of the 2023 elections won by the ruling Unity Party against former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) – raising serious doubts about the credibility of the 2023 general election results.

Breaking silence on the landmark election in which he came below the belt, Cummings suggested the outcome was manipulated. He fell short accusing either the NEC or the UP in the ‘elections outcome manipulation claims.’

International and local observers primed the elections as free and transparent.

The ANC political leader, who has gotten combative and proactive in voicing out on national issues since returning from his self-imposed sabbatical, spoke Wednesday at the ‘Friend of Friends Intellectual Forum’.

In a bold statement, he questioned the integrity of the vote and warned that he would strongly resist any future attempt to tamper with the democratic process.

Though unofficial, some members of the defeated CDC raised qualms about the credibility of the elections, suggesting that the process was manipulated in favor of the UP, then in opposition attempting to dethrone the Weah-led administration which it accused of leadership failure.

“The results were not a true reflection of the people, it was tampered with. Warned that if such a thing ever happens again, he will resist it with all his might,” he said in response to a question from an audience member who asked what accounted for the sharp drop in the ANC’s support compared to the 2017 election.

According to official results from the National Elections Commission, the ANC garnered only 1% of the vote in the 2023 elections—a stark decline from the 4% it received in 2017, where Cummings finished third. This significant drop has raised eyebrows across Liberia’s political landscape.

“If I only got one percent of the vote, why did both leading candidates—former President George Weah and President Joseph Boakai—seek my support for the runoff?” Cummings asked, casting further doubt on the official figures.

Cummings has consistently positioned himself as a reformist and credible alternative in Liberian politics. Many Liberians continue to see him as a potential future leader, especially in the post-Weah, post-Boakai political era.

During the forum, Cummings also addressed the possibility of contesting in the 2029 presidential elections, saying his decision would depend on the will and action of the Liberian people. “I will need to see a clear demand for change from the citizens before making such a decision,” he said, emphasizing that real change requires active participation from the electorate.

On foreign policy matters, Cummings expressed his support for Liberia’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, but urged the Boakaiadministration to clearly communicate how such a development would benefit ordinary Liberians.

“The government must be transparent and tell the people what a seat at the UNSC means for their daily lives. Symbolic victories are meaningless if they don’t translate to better living conditions,” he noted.

Cummings also criticized the current administration’s performance, stating that President Boakai’s government has yet to make significant progress in improving the living standards of Liberians. “Ask yourselves—how your life has changed under this presidency?” he challenged the audience.