Liberian News: 14-Member Chinese Delegation Arrives In Liberia

Monrovia-The government of Liberia has received a high-level 14-member delegation from the People’s Republic of China.

The delegation was received at the Robert International Airport by Liberia’s Minister Without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility and an array of officials from the Monrovia City Corporation.

The delegation is led by Qin Weizhong, Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government of Guangdong Province.

According to Minster Bility, the delegation is expected to meet with President Joseph N. Boakai and also have discussions with the Monrovia City government during their three-day stay in Liberia.

The three days official visit is intended to further promote practical cooperation between Liberia and Shenzhen in key areas including economic and trade investment, cultural exchange, and agricultural development.The visit comes as a direct outcome of the successful China-Liberia Trade and Investment Forum held in Shenzhen in September 2024 on the margins of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Accordingly, the forum was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through a delegation of its Embassy in Beijing headed by Ambassador D. Mckinley Thomas.

The Foreign Ministry said Minister Nyanti’s diplomatic engagements in Asia have focused on deepening strategic partnerships that align with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). The Dean of the Cabinet visit to China last year paved the way for discussions on increased collaboration in key sectors, leading to commitments from various Chinese municipalities, including Shenzhen, one of China’s most dynamic economic hubs.The visit by Mayor Qin and his delegation underscores the growing momentum in Liberia-China relations and is expected to set the stage for several bilateral cooperation, which focused on trade, agriculture, and cultural collaboration. Specific discussions will center around investment opportunities in Liberia’s agro-processing sector, infrastructure development, and skills exchange programs, particularly in the areas of youth innovation and entrepreneurship.While in Liberia, the delegation will meet with senior officials of the Government of Liberia, participate in high-level business-to-business dialogues, and visit selected sites of strategic interest for potential investment partnerships.This historic visit by the Mayor of Shenzhen and his delegation signals a new chapter in Liberia’s diplomatic and economic relations with the People’s Republic of China.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its appreciation to the Government and People of the People’s Republic of China for their continued bilateral cooperation and looks forward to a successful and impactful visit.