Liberian News: 106-Year-Old Woman Rescued In Fire Incident

Monrovia-A 106-year-old woman narrowly escaped death when she was rescued from a blazing fire in the Funday community of New Kru Town, thanks to the swift intervention of Crime Watch Liberia’s Night Bird Team.

The elderly woman, identified as Susana Nimide Koffa, had been trapped inside her room when the fire broke out around 2 a.m. on June 25 near the ACFI Church. Momo Kromah, a volunteer with the Night Bird Team, described the tense moments as community responders braved intense flames to save her.

“We quickly realized that she was unable to escape due to the intense flames, and we braved the fire to help her,” Kromahsaid.

The fire, which engulfed a three-bedroom makeshift zinc house, displaced at least six families and threatened nearby homes. Residents promptly alerted the HOTT FM 107.9 program, prompting the Liberia National Fire Service to dispatch a team. However, firefighters reportedly faced challenges navigating the community’s sandy terrain, delaying their arrival.

In the interim, Crime Watch Liberia, a nightly radio initiative focused on community safety and emergency response, activated its Night Bird Team. Comprising male and female volunteers, the group often assists in emergencies involving labouring women, crime victims, and abandoned children, among others.

As the fire raged and panic set in, the Night Bird Team coordinated an emergency response, urging residents to evacuate and working to extract those trapped. Their efforts not only saved the centenarian but also helped mitigate broader disaster across the densely populated neighbourhood.

Initial reports confirm that several victims have sought temporary shelter at the ACFI Church, while others are staying with relatives and friends. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.