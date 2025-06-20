Liberian News: 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐝, 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

Grand Bassa– Grand Bassa County is at the center of a growing scandal involving the misuse of County Social Development Funds (CSDF) provided annually by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML).

Investigations and community concerns have revealed a troubling pattern: millions of U.S. dollars disbursed, yet dozens of public projects remain incomplete or poorly executed.

AML has contributed US$1 million every year for county development as part of its social responsibility agreement with the Government of Liberia.

These funds were entrusted to the Grand BassaProject Management Committee (PMC) to carry out infrastructure and social development projects across the county.

However, community members and leaders now say the funds have been poorly used, mismanaged, and in some cases, possibly misappropriated.

District #2 Lawmaker Sounds the Alarm:

Representative Clarence Banks of Grand BassaDistrict #2 has taken the lead in demanding accountability. He says residents are tired of seeing “half-finished projects with full payments made.” According to him, funds meant to improve roads, clinics, bridges, and markets are instead vanishing into poorly monitored contracts with little to no results.

“These funds were meant to transform our communities. But what we see are broken promises, abandoned structures, and excuses,” Rep. Banks stated.

Projects in Focus: Big Budgets, Small Results:

Our investigation has uncovered a list of high-cost projects in District #2 and beyond, many of which are either incomplete or show signs of poor workmanship–despite large sums already disbursed. Some of the projects include, Blaygbahn Bridge project cost US$117,970 paid to contractor (Echo Group) US$40,263.16. Current Status incomplete, findings, the work done so far is minimal and does not reflect the amount paid.

The second project is the Dlahn Bridge project which cost US$322,559 paid to JEAMCO Company: Full amount paid. Current Status, less than 60% completed. Findings, despite receiving the full payment, the bridge is far from finished.

BAA Bridge project, Cost, US$130,001 amount released: US$20,131, contractor, MareittaEngineer Company. Current Status, progress unclear; little to show for funds released.

The Yeabloe Market project-cost: US$49,380, paid to Karlontuah Company:US$42,078. Current Status-market not completed, findingsshow that community still lacks a functional market despite nearly full payment.

The Boglay Clinic (District #2B) project-cost: US$129,889 paid to Buchanan Business Services: US$88,315. Current Status-clinic structure still not roofed. Findings-work has stalled with no clear explanation.

These examples paint a picture of a broken system contracts issued, money released, but little accountability and fewer results.

According to sources within the county, similar issues are being reported in other districts. Projects are either delayed, poorly executed, or completely abandoned after receiving significant funding.

In many cases, local residents say they are not consulted or updated about the status of these projects, despite being the direct beneficiaries.

The failure of these projects affects access to healthcare, economic activity, education, and transportation basic needs that should have been addressed by the CSDF.

Past Leaders Under Scrutiny:

Critics are pointing fingers at the former Grand Bassa local administration and the previous Project Management Committee, accusing them of poor oversight, weak leadership, and alleged corruption. Several community voices say past lawmakers and administrators focused more on politics than results, while funds were spent without proper tracking or reporting.

“It is clear that millions were spent, but the people got little in return. We demand answers,” said a local community leader in Buchanan.

What Comes Next?

Representative Banks says he plans to push for a full audit of all CSDF-funded projects, especially those managed under the former administration. He also wants stronger laws to ensure that future development funds are used transparently and effectively.

Citizens are also calling on national government institutions such as the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate and take action where necessary.

“If contractors were paid but failed to do the work, then legal steps must be taken. If leaders allowed this to happen, they must be held accountable,” Banks emphasized.

A Call for Reform:

This situation has reignited calls for reform in how County Development Funds are managed across Liberia. Many believe that unless transparency, monitoring, and citizen participation are improved, such waste will continue as more information comes.