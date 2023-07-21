Liberian Diplomats Ask To Return Home

By Mark B. Dumbar

Foreign Affairs D-Maxwell Saah Kemayah has announced the recalling of all Liberian diplomats who have been on diplomatic missions for the period of three years to return home for another diplomatic assignment.

Speaking Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism’s regular press briefing, Mr. Kemayah said the exercise is not intended to hunt individuals in negative ways.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains respectful with a global mandate that involves the return of diplomats from other countries.

Mr. Kemayah stressed that it is necessary that diplomats who are on a mission see it as pleasing to return home for another diplomatic mission.

He furthered that the United States of America had just called for the return of Ambassador McCarthy home to replace him with another diplomat.

“Every country is in line with diplomatic standing to ensure that the right thing is done,” he added.

He said that while serving as a diplomat in the United States of America, there was a time that he had to return home to create an avenue for another Liberia diplomat to serve in that country.

“They should not think that we are witch-hunting them from serving diplomatic posts in those countries that they are posted,” he pointed out.

Mr. Kemayah emphasized that United States diplomats who are currently on diplomatic missions can only serve for three years in other countries.

Speaking furthered, he said the recalling of Liberian diplomats from other countries is to ensure that the government of Liberia is in line with the international standing of other countries around the world.