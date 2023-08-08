Liberian Call for Peaceful Elections

By Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Several Liberians from cross-session have called on political actors including President George Weah to ensure that the October 10, 2023, legislative and presidential elections are conducted in a peaceful process.

The cross sectors of Liberians promulgated the call Monday in a phone call on various local media platforms in Monrovia.

The citizens called were a result of the Coalition for Democratic Change’s youths on Saturday at the opening of the campaigning displacing casket with the image of the Unity Party political leader Joseph Boakai something that provoked the public to describe such attitude as anti-democratic and the propensity to invoke violence during this process.

However, both the CDC campaign Team and President George Weah have rejected such an attitude exhibited by the youth.

But most of the callers urged all political actors’ supporters to do away with acts that have the propensity to undermine the peace and stability of the country.

According to them, most of the youths are using social media to spread hit messages including images that are provocative.

They also urged President Weah to ensure that the government takes proactive measures to prevent electoral violence, especially during these political tension times.

The callers also called on the National Elections Commission to be proactive in its monitoring provision during this campaign process to avoid conflict and safeguard the electioneering process.

They also urged the young people to do away with provocation and focus on the messages of their candidates across the country.

The callers described the campaign process as critical to holding credible democratic elections under the leadership of President George Weah.

Recently President Weah reaffirmed his government commitment to conduct free fair and credible elections that will meet international standards.