LIBERIAN-BASED IT COMPANY LAUNCHES FREE COMPUTER TRAINING PROGRAM WITH SUPPORT FROM LTA

Liberia : A Liberian IT company, has commenced a month-long free digital transformation training program in Paynesville, Liberia.

This initiative, forming a part of the Liberia Digital Transformation Project, is sponsored by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), implemented by 231Data, and specifically caters to Liberians between the ages of 11 to 35 years.

The program, inaugurated on Tuesday, January 2, at the Christian Bible Faith Mission School in Paynesville, aims to equip participants with essential digital skills. Niahson Porte, the CEO of 231Data, highlighted that this program serves as a pilot project to gather data, crucial for devising a comprehensive, long-term digital skills education in Liberia.

Mr. Porte said at a press conference in Paynesville that the objective is to narrow the digital divide in Liberia by providing a significant segment of the population, particularly women and youth, with fundamental digital skills.

He said, “The initiative targets individuals aged 11 to 35, encompassing youth, women, and PEMPEM drivers (motorcycles), recognizing their need for basic digital proficiency.”

Kids were seen focused on the screens of their computer as the lecturer trained them in beginners’ courses.

The current training comprises two-hour sessions per day for two weeks, each accommodating 15 trainees, utilizing Microsoft training modules, previously adopted in the UK, Ghana, and Nigeria among other countries.

Covering six modules on introductory computer topics, the program aims to empower participants with basic computer skills within the one-month period.

The goal is to train 60 individuals, enhancing their digital capabilities during this period and eventually scale to reach 10,000 individuals across the country over the next two years.

Mr. Porte expressed thanks to Minister Worlea Dunah of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah, Chairperson of the LTA, and Mr. Abdullah Kamara, the CEO of Tamma Corporation for their respective roles and collaboration with 231Data in laying the groundwork for an overall digital transformation strategy.

Mr. Porte expressed intentions to expand partnerships with other institutions, legislators, local authorities, and international organizations to bolster the nationwide digital transformation drive.

Looking ahead, Mr. Porte expressed aspirations to secure funding to provide computers and broaden the training scope.

He stressed the importance of local involvement, urging county officials to facilitate training spaces, thereby initiating digital education centers across the country.

Mr. Porte foresees continued training for users with little or no digital skills to more advanced users, fostering a continuous cycle of digital skill development.

He underscored the correlation between a digitally skilled populace and economic advancement, citing the potential for Liberia to achieve the same success that other countries achieved during their respective digital transformation journeys.