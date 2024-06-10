Liberia water and Sewer: ‘PUPU’ WATER STORY EMBARRASSES LWSC

Monrovia-A recent publication by the New Republic Newspaper under the caption: “Pupu’ Water Overtakes Central Monrovia,” has caused serious embarrassment for the Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC) thus, forcing the corporation to begin repairing some of the damaged sewages in central Monrovia.

The caption of the story did not go down well with the Management of the LWSC thus, causing the Managing Director, Mr. Mo Ali to challenge the New Republic to show prove of the ‘pupu’ water in central Monrovia.

As the media entity prepared to present some of the photos of the situation on Gurley/Benson Street interception, on Thursday, a team of LWSC workers were busy seen repairing some of the damaged sewages in central Monrovia thus, confirming the story published by the New Republic Newspaper.

Many residents and business owners in Central Monrovia have complained over the potential health risks posed by sewage leaking into the city’s streets. They called on the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), led by Mo Ali, to address the issue with a permanent solution.

The leaks have led to concerns about the spread of diseases and contamination of water sources, posing serious health hazards for the community. Local residents and business owners have expressed frustration over the recurring problem, which they say has not been adequately addressed despite numerous complaints.

“This situation is unbearable and poses a serious threat to our health and businesses,” said Emmanuel Johnson, a local shop owner. “We need the LWSC to take immediate action to prevent a potential public health crisis.”

The sewage leaks have not only affected the health and well-being of residents but also impacted businesses that rely on a clean and safe environment to operate. Many fear that the continuous exposure to contaminated water could lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid.

“We cannot continue to live and work under these conditions,” stated Sarah Doe, a resident. “It’s crucial that the LWSC finds a lasting solution to prevent further contamination and ensure the safety of our water sources.”

But just a day following the publication, a team from LWSC responded to the growing demands for action. Workers of LWSC began the process in the most affected area-Gurley and Benson Street interception where the leakage of sewages has lasted for several years without permanent solution.

However, residents of the affected communities have lauded Mr. Mo Ali and his team for the swift intervention but hope that this latest intervention by the LWSC will lead to a permanent solution in addressing the issue of damaged sewages leakages a situation which has lasted for many years.

The residents and business owners of Central Monrovia are at the same time, urging the LWSC to prioritize this matter and implement effective measures to repair and upgrade the sewage system, ensuring a healthier and safer environment for all.