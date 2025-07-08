Liberia University: UL Launch Advanced Degree Programs in Gender, Security Studies

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-In a landmark move to deepen academic engagement in gender and security reform, the University of Liberia (UL) has officially launched a Master’s Ph.D. program in Gender and Security Studies in Liberia.

Hosted under the College of Gender Studies and Interdisciplinary Research, the new programs aim to equip students and professionals with advanced analytical and research skills to address issues of gender inequality, violence, and security sector reform across Liberia and the broader African continent.

The launching ceremony took place at the auditorium on UL’s Capitol Hill campus, featuring a high-profile inaugural lecture and keynote addresses.

The event was held under the theme, “Breaking The Silence: A Gendered Approach to Security Sector Reform and Ending Violence in Africa.”

The inaugural lecture was delievered by Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Ph.D., a distinguished academic and expert in Gender & Security Studies.

His address underscored the importance of incorporating gender perspectives into peacebuilding, governance, and national security frameworks.

Serving as Chief Launcher Engr. Adamu Tah, CEO and Managing Director of the El-Tahdam Group, whose presence signals growing interest from both academia and the private sector in gender and security discourse.

The University of Liberia says this milestone not only reinforces its commitment to interdisciplinary education but also positions the institution as a leader in gender-focused research in the West African sub-region.

Stakeholders in the fields of education, security, governance, and gender advocacy attended the ceremony, marking a significant step toward reshaping Liberia’s academic and policy landscape on gender and security issues.

