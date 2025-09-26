Liberia To Host Landmark African Maritime Conference, Showcasing Leadership In Blue Economy And Global Shipping

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA–Liberia’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ambassador Robert W. Kpadeh, has announced that Liberia will host one of Africa’s most significant maritime gatherings the African Maritime Conference from September 30 to October 3, 2025, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The event will convene over 250 international delegates and more than 40 African maritime ministers, further solidifying Liberia’s position as a continental and global leader in the maritime sector.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) press briefing, Amb. Kpadeh said Liberia’s selection to host the conference reflects the country’s rising profile in the global maritime industry and the credibility of its leadership within the IMO.

Liberia is not just a member of the International Maritime Organization — Liberia is a leader,” Kpadeh declared. “Our representation in London has undergone a substantial transformation, and today, Liberia’s voice is respected in the corridors of the IMO. We are shaping global maritime policy and advancing Africa’s blue economy agenda.

The upcoming conference, themed Navigating the Ocean: Promoting Decarbonization and Exploring Africa’s Blue Economy Potential,” will address critical challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector from an African perspective.

Sustainable Maritime Governance: Developing policies and strategies to ensure the long-term viability and economic benefits of Africa’s maritime resources.

Digital Transformation and Technology: Leveraging artificial intelligence and digital tools to modernize Africa’s maritime industry and enhance operational efficiency.

Regional Cooperation: Strengthening partnerships and resource sharing among African nations to advance the continent’s maritime agenda.

Capacity Building & Human Capital: Investing in maritime education and training to prepare Africa’s workforce to compete with global maritime powers.

Gender Equality: Promoting women’s participation and leadership roles in the maritime industry.

Africa’s maritime sector is a vast economic frontier,” Kpadeh noted. “But to unlock its potential, we must invest in governance, technology, skills development, and gender inclusion.

Amb. Kpadeh highlighted Liberia’s ongoing initiatives to train and empower the next generation of maritime professionals. Recently, 25 Liberian students were enrolled at the Regional Maritime Institute as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the sector’s human resource capacity.

We want to equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete globally,” he emphasized. “From maritime law to ship engineering, Africa must develop talent that can drive the sector forward.”

Beyond policy and technical discussions, the Ambassador emphasized that hosting the conference will have direct economic benefits for Liberia. With hundreds of high-profile delegates arriving from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, local hotels, restaurants, and businesses are expected to benefit from a surge in spending.

These delegates will not sleep in hotels for free. They will dine in our restaurants, spend in our markets, and contribute significantly to our economy,” Kpadeh said.

Additionally, the event will position Liberia as a focal point for intellectual and policy exchanges on maritime development, enhancing the nation’s reputation on the global stage.

Kpadeh reminded Liberians that the country is home to the world’s second-largest ship registry and continues to play a leadership role in international maritime policy. Since joining the IMO in 2012, Liberia has been an active member of major decision-making committees and has consistently championed initiatives on maritime safety, environmental protection, and global shipping security.

Our advocacy echoes from London to the Red Sea,” he said. “Liberia’s voice is strong, respected, and instrumental in shaping global maritime policies.

Ambassador Kpadeh called on Liberians from all political backgrounds to unite and take pride in the country’s growing international stature.

This is a moment for national unity. It doesn’t matter your political affiliation this conference is a win for Liberia,” he urged. “Together, we will host the world and showcase Liberia’s leadership, resilience, and ambition.

Liberia’s hosting of the African Maritime Conference comes just months after the country’s election to the United Nations Security Council, where it now plays a pivotal role in promoting global peace and security. Amb. Kpadeh described this as further evidence of Liberia’s “remarkable transformation” from a war-torn nation to an influential global actor.

From a nation once defined by conflict, Liberia is now shaping global peace and driving Africa’s maritime future,” he concluded.

About the African Maritime Conference:

The 2025 African Maritime Conference is a premier gathering of policymakers, maritime authorities, industry leaders, and technical experts dedicated to advancing Africa’s maritime agenda. Discussions will focus on governance, security, decarbonization, digital transformation, and the development of Africa’s blue economy