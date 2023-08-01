LIBERIA SUFFERS NATURE OF FOOD INSECURITY

The Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture has placed Liberia in a crisis requiring external assistance for food.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, the number of severely food insecure people (IPC Phase 3 Crisis and above) was projected to reach 2.4 million between April and August 2023, including about 622,000 people in IPC Phase 4 Emergency.

“High food prices, macroeconomic challenges. Over 531 000 people are projected to be acutely food insecure during the June to August 2023 lean season period, including approximately 21 500 people in CH Phase 4 (Emergency).

Acute food insecurity is associated with high food prices due to high international commodity prices and elevated transport costs. As of May 2023, the country was hosting about 1 800 refugees,” the report unveiled.

Many of the other countries are on the list because they are experiencing war, flood, drought, and other weather issues, while Liberia is there due to the rising food prices and poor government economic policies that are expected to make over half of a million Liberians acutely food insecure.