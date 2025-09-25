Liberia Signs Global Declaration

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Liberia has officially joined other nations in signing the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, a landmark agreement aimed at safeguarding aid workers in times of conflict.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Ibraham Al-bakri Nyei signing the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel on behalf of the Liberian Government

According to the Ministry, the Declaration reinforces international efforts to strengthen the safety and recognition of humanitarian workers, with a particular focus on local and national staff who often bear the highest risks in volatile environments.

The initiative was championed by a ministerial group comprising Australia, Jordan, Switzerland, Indonesia, Sierra Leone, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and Colombia.

Officials say Liberia’s accession underscores the government’s commitment to upholding humanitarian principles and aligning with global standards that protect those who deliver critical aid during crises.