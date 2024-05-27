LIBERIA ROADS: MAJOR BOOST FOR ROAD SECTOR

MONROVIA-On the second day of the three-day Cabinet retreat at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, a significant announcement was made that promises to transform Liberia’s infrastructure landscape.

Minister of State Without Portfolio, Mamaka Bility, disclosed the arrival of 285 yellow giant-size earth-moving machines intended for road construction projects across the country.

Minister Bility, in her presentation at the retreat, highlighted the strategic deployment of these machines, with each of Liberia’s 15 counties set to receive 19 machines. This allocation aims to ensure an equitable distribution of resources and expedite the road construction process nationwide.

“The introduction of these earth-moving machines marks a critical step in our efforts to improve Liberia’s infrastructure,” Minister Bility stated. “We are committed to enhancing connectivity and accessibility across the country, which will, in turn, spur economic growth and development.”

The procurement of these machines represents a substantial investment in Liberia’s future. It underscores the government’s dedication to addressing one of the nation’s most pressing challenges-the deplorable state of its road network.

Poor infrastructure has long been a significant impediment to economic development, affecting everything from trade and agriculture to healthcare and education.

With the deployment of these earth-moving machines, the government aims to initiate a comprehensive road construction and maintenance program. This initiative is expected to create numerous job opportunities, both directly and indirectly, as various sectors will benefit from improved transportation infrastructure.

Minister Bility also highlighted the broader impacts of this initiative. “Improving our road infrastructure will not only facilitate trade and commerce but also enhance access to essential services for our citizens, particularly those in rural areas. This is a vital component of our national development strategy.”

The announcement was met with enthusiasm and optimism by the retreat attendees, who see this as a concrete step towards fulfilling the administration’s promises of infrastructural development and economic revitalization.

The retreat, themed, “Coordination and Performance, Delivering on the National Agenda,” has focused on reinforcing the President’s agenda, reviewing the administration’s first 100-day performance, and promoting cohesion and coordination within the government.