LIBERIA RANKED 3RD AMONG COVID-19 VACCINATED NATIONS

MONROVIA-Health Mistier Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has applauded Liberians for making the country to become the 3rd COVID-19 vaccinated country by turning to take the Coronavirus vaccine in their numbers.

Minister Jallah disclosed that Liberia was organized well in ensuring that the citizens take the vaccine something for which the country has been included as the third on the map of vaccinated nations.

The health boss disclosed on the line of administering the vaccination, the Ministry of Health took into consideration the new population of 5.2 million. Of the 5.2 million according to Minister Jallah, they were able to administer four million-seven hundred and twenty-two thousand-one hundred and seventy-six vaccines. (4,722,176).

According to the health Minister, those who have been fully vaccinated in the country are three million-eight hundred and fifty-four thousand-three hundred and thirty-seven.

She disclosed that of the 90,000 healthcare workers, 17,874 were fully vaccinated.

According to the Health boss, looking at countries that did well in the vaccination process, Liberia is ranked number three among all of the counties within the sub-region.

Health Minister Jallah has at the same time, congratulated the Liberian people for their efforts in taking the COVID=19 vaccine saying that without them Liberia would’ve been left out of the vaccinated countries in the sub-region.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jallah has called on Liberians to continuously follow preventive health measures by wearing their marks, continuing to wash their hands, and other preventive health measures as the rainy season continues.

She disclosed that there are only 91 ventilators in the country and eleven oxygen plants that should be given to the Health Ministry by the World Health Organization (WHO). She said presently the ministry has received only six which are in Bong County and Tubmanburg, Bomi County.