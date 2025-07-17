Liberia protest: Police Issues Protest Map

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police deploys officers in readiness for protestors in Central Monrovia.

MONROVIA- The Liberia National Police (LNP) unequivocally denounces the misleading and unfounded statements made by Mulbah Morlu during his live broadcast earlier today, July 16, 2025. In the broadcast, Morlue called on motorcyclists to join the planned protest with their bikes, falsely claiming that the LNP had agreed to permit motorcycles during the event and that police checkpoints would be suspended.

The LNP wishes to make it emphatically clear that no such meeting took place and no such commitment was ever made. Morlue’s statement is a deliberate distortion of facts intended to sow confusion and disorder. He is widely known as a pathological liar, and his latest claims should be treated with absolute skepticism by all members of the public.

Motorcyclists and citizens are therefore advised to disregard Mr. Morlu’s broadcast in its entirety, as it poses a serious risk to public safety and may lead individuals to violate existing laws and security protocols. His misinformation is dangerous and undermines efforts to safeguard public peace.

Meanwhile, and in keeping with its duty to maintain public safety and order, the LNP has officially released the designated protest route along with clearly defined access restrictions. These directives will be strictly enforced throughout the duration of the protest.

Restricted Areas – No Entry Permitted:

Road from the Executive Mansion to the Capitol Building

Road leading toward Buzzy Quarter

These zones will be actively monitored. Anyone found within these restricted areas, especially motorcyclists, will face legal consequences, including impoundment of motorcycles under existing laws.

Approved Protest Route – Open for Assembly:

Starting Point: City Hall

Route: Main Tubman Boulevard

Passing: University of Liberia (UL)

Ending At: Road leading to LNP Headquarters

Police personnel will be strategically deployed along this corridor to observe, secure, and facilitate peaceful protest conduct. No motorcycles will be permitted along the protest route or in restricted zones. Violators will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The Liberia National Police remains fully prepared to safeguard all citizens, uphold national law, and preserve public order. We thank the public for its cooperation and continued commitment to peace.

Signed,

DCP Cecelia G. Clarke

Spokesperson, Liberia National Police

