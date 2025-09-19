Liberia Prepares For Major African Road Conference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-Liberia is preparing to host the 22nd General Assembly of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association (ARMFA) in November this year, the Chief Program Officer of the National Road Fund (NRF) of Liberia has disclosed.

Mr. Albert K. Samukai says the event will bring together more than 200 international delegates from across Africa.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information’s regular press briefing, Samukai, who represented the NRF’s Fund Manager currently abroad, said the conference will run from November 17–21, 2025, bringing road fund managers, financiers, researchers, and civil society representatives to Monrovia.

According to him, the gathering will provide Liberia with the opportunity to network, strengthen partnerships, and showcase the country’s infrastructure and investment potential.

“This is a big movement for the country. It positions the National Road Fund of Liberia and the government as a critical voice in Africa’s infrastructure financing and development,” he said.

Samukai disclosed that while the NRF was originally funded through petroleum levies, the Fund is now pursuing a Revenue Diversification Strategy to ensure sustainability.

He noted that the strategy will cover vehicle registration contributions, an axle load control program to penalize overloaded trucks, and the introduction of a National Toll Policy, being developed with the Ministry of Public Works and World Bank support.

The axle load program, piloted at Weala and Clear Junction, is expected to be fully enforced by October, with penalties of $40 per ton on vehicles exceeding legal weight.

The NRF has also launched a Community-Based Organization (CBO) Program, which engages local residents particularly young people, in maintaining secondary and primary roads.

The program, implemented in collaboration with the Ministries of Public Works and Internal Affairs, has already covered 1,800 kilometers of roads and is expected to create thousands of short-term jobs.

Samukai emphasized that the NRF is committed to accountability and transparency, pointing to reforms that improved the institution’s audit score from 33 percent to 75 percent.

He said under the leadership of the current Fund Manager, financial management and internal control systems have been strengthened to ensure that all road funds are used for their intended purposes.

The NRF official said the upcoming ARMFA conference will be an opportunity for local businesses and construction companies to form partnerships with major African financiers. He also noted that it will allow Liberia to highlight its tourism attractions to international visitors.

“Beyond infrastructure, we hope some of the delegates will find interest in investing in our tourism sector,” he added.

Samukai concluded by thanking the Ministry of Information for providing the platform and reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to maintaining Liberia’s road network in line with President Joseph Boakai’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.