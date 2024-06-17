Liberia Police news:“GIVE INFORMATION IN REAL TIME”

By Mark N. Mengofia

Monrovia-Members of the Liberia National Police media relations officers have completed a two-day training aimed at building their capacities.

The two days training was convinced in the conference room of the LNP in Monrovia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day workshop, LNP’s Deputy inspector General for Administration, William K. Mulbah called on the communication department to ensure that information is provided to the public in real time.

According to him, it is important that “We give the people of Liberia the right information and at the right time.”

He said providing the right information and at the right time helps reduce speculation and misleading information about the police. He indicated that they have a huge responsibility first to the people and the others nationals.

The Deputy LNP boss indicated that the-two day training will enhance the work of the public affairs session of the LNP.

The Deputy Police boss praised Madam Cecelia Clarke, Spokesperson of the LNP for introducing innovative ideas for the betterment of the department.

Speaking earlier, LNP Spokesperson, Cecelia G. Clarke said the workshop was designed to enhance the capabilities of staff in the public affairs/communication and media relations.

“Our division stands at the forefront of fostering transparency and trust

Between the police force, the media and the community we serve,” she said.

She told the gathering that the training was pivotal in equipping the team with the essential skills.

The two days training focused on preparing press releases, editing news content and mastering adobe editing software, among other critical competencies.

“The next two days will be an opportunity for us to learn, grow, and

refine our craft, ensuring that our communication is not only effective

But also resonates with the values of integrity and service that define us,” she intoned.

Members of the communication session were seen in a joyous mood as the training was being conducted by some trained Liberian journalists including George Buway of Truth FM who took on Adobe production for two days, Sam K. Collins.

The LNP communication department members were trained in preparing press releases, editing news content among others.

At the end of the two days, LNP 122 thanked the two trainers and called on participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Samuel Varney of the communication department thanked Madam Cecelia G Clarke for the efforts in ensuring that they learn new skills.

He shortly displayed some of the things he learnt and called on his colleagues to us the skill.