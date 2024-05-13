Liberia News:WHO Donates Medical Consignments To MoH

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Monrovia-May-13-TNR:The World Health Organization (WHO) has made a significant donation of medications to the Ministry of Health in Liberia to support the country’s efforts in combating neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The donation, which took place over the weekend at the Central Medical Stores in Liberia, is expected to benefit millions of people who are affected by NTDs.

Dr. Clement Peter, WHO representative, emphasized the organization’s commitment to helping Liberia in dealing with NTDs.

He highlighted the devastating impact of these diseases on individuals, families, and communities and reiterated the importance of addressing them to improve public health and well-being.

Dr. Peter Clement stressed that these encompasses raising(NTDS) on a global scale operating across diverse regions adding that the donation is part of the implementation of the WHO NTD roadmap and the National NTD Master Plan of the Ministry of Health, which stipulate interventions and targets for control and elimination of these neglected diseases by 2030.

On behalf of the Government of Liberia, Dr. Louise Kpoto, Liberia’s Minister of Health, expressed her gratitude to the WHO for the generous donation.

She described the medications as crucial in the country’s efforts to control and eliminate NTDs, and she welcomed the support from the WHO in this critical area of public health also termed the donation as a timely effort towards buttressing the government’s 100-days deliverable.

Health Minister Kpoto also admonished the WHO of the Government’s commitment to making sure the donated drugs reach those in need to the last miles of Liberia.

“Neglected tropical diseases affect millions of people in Liberia, particularly those in low-income and marginalized communities.

These diseases, which include conditions such as river blindness, lymphatic filariasis,Stomatitis, and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, can cause severe disability and suffering if left untreated”, she said.

The Health Minister maintained that the donation of medications by the WHO is a significant step forward in Liberia’s fight against NTDs.

She stressed that the provision of essential drugs will enable the Ministry of Health to expand its treatment programs and reach more individuals who are affected by these debilitating diseases.

By addressing NTDs, the country can improve the health and quality of life of its population and work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals related to health and well-being.

Overall, the WHO’s support in combating neglected tropical diseases demonstrates the organization’s dedication to promoting global health and equity.

Through collaborative efforts with government agencies and partners, the WHO continues to make a meaningful impact in addressing public health challenges and improving the lives of those affected by NTDs.

Last year, the World Health Organization supported the Ministry of Health through the provision of supplies for a mass drug administration reaching millions of Liberians in targeted counties.