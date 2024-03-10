LIBERIA NEWS:Western Cluster Recognizes women’s role

TUBMANBURG-Western Cluster Liberia over the weekend recognized several women in Bomi in observance of International Women’s Day.

The company called on male to value and respect women at all level.

In that regard, the company certificated several personalities. International Women’s Day is set aside to celebrate and recognize the important role of women in society play. It is a holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement. IWD gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Spurred by the universal female suffrage movement, IWD originated from labor movements in North America and Europe during the early 20th century

Giving the overview of the exercise, Madam Marvelene Lerpukoi, Human Resource manager of WCL said the celebration was the company’s own way of celebrating with women of the county.

According to her, women and girls have demolished barriers, dismantled stereotypes and driven progress towards a more just and equal world.

Madam Lerpukoi underscored the pivotal role of women in society, highlighting fight against gender base violence, rape and equality.

She said it also takes investment to provide digital education and develop skills and childcare that enables caregivers, who are mainly mothers, to do paid work outside the home; saying, it takes investment to build inclusive communities and societies with the full participation of women and girls of all backgrounds.

For his part, Senjeh District Representative Obediah Varney commended the company’s management for organizing such a program in recognition of women’s contribution in society.

The Senjeh District Lawmaker noted that there is a need for public and private investment in programs to end violence against women, ensure decent work, and drive women’s inclusion and leadership in digital technologies, peace building, climate action, and across all sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile the Safety Manager at WCL Mr. Handry Siboza said the company remains open to work in every community in its operation areas.

He registered the need for massive support for women empowerment and protection for their male counterparts, stressing, that the company will continue to engage and support initiatives that women are part of

For their part, Women of the county commended the company for the program and described it as a welcoming venture.

Madam Rose Goll, the Gender Coordinator of Bomi, highlighted the need for inclusive partnership for women of the county.

Making remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Western Cluster, Joseph Coelho appreciated the women of Bomi for their selfless sacrifice and contribution towards societal development and transformation.

He indicated that the program was in line with Vendetta’s commitment which seek to promote equality, diversity and inclusion at workplaces and support women’s empowerment.

Mr. Coelho pledged the company’s commitment to working with women groups in the county for the benefit and transformation of their well-being.