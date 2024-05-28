Liberia News:VICAR GENERAL OF MONROVIA ARCHDIOCESE, NAMED MODERATOR OF THE CURIA

Monrovia-Ambrose Dayouga Kroma was ordained priest for the Archdiocese of Monrovia in 1994. Immediately he was assigned to St. Dominic’s Parish as curate under the pastorship of Very Reverend Fr. Garry Jenkins, SMA.

After serving for 4 years in the work of primary evangelization, he was appointed Parish Priest of St. Muggaga’s Parish in Klay and Vice Director of the St. John Vianney Center for priestly Formation which hosted newly ordained priests in on going formation.

At the outbreak of the civil conflict in the Western Region, Fr. Ambrose accompanied the faithful in the displaced camps of Ray Hill, Ion Gate, Omega and VOA.

In 2001 he was judged worthy by the then Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis to pursue further studies in Rome. As a student Priest he did pastoral work in Rome, the UK, Scotland and the United States gaining a wealth of experience and exposure.

Completing his studies in Rome, he obtained a Licentiate in Moral Philosophy (Masters) with the honors Mania Cum Laude. Returning to Liberia he was assigned to St. Paul’s College- Seminary under the Rectorship of now Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Jubwe as Academic Dean and Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy. He was later raised to the office of Dean of students.

In 2007, he was transferred to the St. Kizito Parish as Parish Priest, a position he still occupies. Under his stewardship St. Kizito Parish has witnessed massive infrastructural development; continues to provide huge support to the seminaries, convents; weekly outreach the inmates in all the police cell in the city of Paynesville; monthly outreach to 4 orphanages within the Paynesville city; purchases of Land in Sara, Soul Clinic and Jacob Town for the creation of outstations; and the deep spiritual and prayer life of the faithful

Needless to mention the enormous financial contributions over the years to the Archdiocese in diverse ways.

Despite his very busy schedule, Fr. Ambrose for the past 12 years, continues to serve weekly at the University of Liberia Teaching Courses in Philosophy and Bio-medical ethics at the AME Dogliotti College of Medicine.

It is no surprise that we acknowledge with profound gratitude his Appointment by Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, Metropolitan Archbishop of Monrovia

As Vicar General Very Reverend Fr. Ambrose Dayouga Kroma will assist the Archbishop in the governance of the Archdiocese (Canon 475 Par!)

As moderator of the Curia, under the authority of the Archbishop, V. Rev. Fr. Kroma, is to coordinate those things which pertains to the treatment of administrative affairs and to take care that other members of the curia perform the office entrusted to them ( Can 743. Par 2.)

Congratulations V. Rev. Fr. Ambrose Dayouga Kroma. Go and serve the Body of Chirst well. In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. St. Kizito Catholic Church and the Church of Liberia.

When asked to comment on his appointment Fr. Ambrose said.

“I am undesirably humbled but grateful because His grace is sufficient for me despite my unworthiness.”