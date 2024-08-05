Liberia News:Tourism Sector Key To Achieving ARREST Agenda

By Jamesetta D Williams

Liberia-The Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Jimmy Tarplah, has emphasized the untapped potential of Liberia’s tourism sector to significantly boost government revenue.

Speaking at the official launch of the National Tourism Stakeholders Dialogue on August 2, 2024 at a local hotel in Monrovia, Tarplah highlighted the need to fully leverage tourism to achieve the ARREST Agenda.

“We need to put in our best to achieve the ARREST Agenda,” Tarplah stated, underscoring the pivotal role tourism can play in the country’s development, adding that despite recognizing its importance, decisive actions to develop the sector have been lacking.

He used the event, themed “Building a Sustainable and Vibrant Tourism Agenda for Liberia,” to acknowledge past shortcomings in implementing strategies to revitalize tourism. He cited the national Export Strategy on Tourism launched in 2016, which aimed to develop the tourism industry from 2016 to 2020 but fell short of its potential.

The Deputy Minister expressed optimism about new initiatives designed to place Liberia’s tourism on the right path. He stressed that the multi-stakeholder dialogue is crucial for formalizing and synchronizing tourism policy and development.

Tarplah also expressed gratitude to various partners, including the Liberia National Tourism Association (LINTA), the United States Agency for International Development, the United Nations Development Programme, and others, for their support. He emphasized the importance of effective public-private sector coordination and international cooperation.

“Tourism is now a central focus of national development, particularly within the context of the ARREST Agenda for inclusive development,” Tarplah noted, appreciating President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for prioritizing tourism development.

The Ministry is committed to cooperation, policy formulation, implementation strategy, stakeholder engagement, and capacity building. Tarplah announced the establishment of a national Tourism Sector Development Cooperation Committee, which will meet regularly to address growth barriers and align efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tourism holds the potential to generate significant revenue, create jobs, and alleviate pressure on public services. Tarplah urged stakeholders to act swiftly and collaboratively to cultivate a thriving tourism industry.

Also, Deputy Minister for Cultural and Tourism, Madam Kadiatu Konteh Brohiri, praised the government and international partners for their vision and support. She called on everyone to see the initiative as a collective effort, united by the vision of promoting Liberia as a prime destination for visitors.

Speaking at the Event, Representative Bernard Blue Benson of District #17, Montserrado County assured that the Information, Broadcasting, and Tourism Committee is working with stakeholders to pass relevant legislation. He stressed the non-political nature of these efforts, focused solely on national interest.

Mai Urey, providing historical insights, highlighted Liberia’s rich heritage sites and natural attractions, such as Sapo National Park, beautiful coastlines, breathtaking waterfalls, and historical sites like Providence Island and Beaso Village.

As Liberia embarks on this journey, the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are crucial to transforming the tourism sector into a cornerstone of national development.