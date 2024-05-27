Liberia News:Totota Police Commander Abandoned?

TOTOTA-The family of Liberia National Police (LNP) officer and Commander of Totota Police Station, Morhafee Jabbateh who was severely burned in the Totota tanker explosion in December 2023, is planning a protest against the leadership of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The family claimed that the LNP has abandoned Commander Jabbateh, leaving him without the necessary medical care.

In December 2023, a tanker accident in Totota resulted in an explosion while citizens were siphoning fuel from the toppled vehicle. The explosion caused numerous deaths and injuries. Commander Morhafee Jabbateh, while assisting in the rescue efforts, was severely burned. Since the incident, the government of Liberia has allegedly neglected his medical needs.

Speaking to journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County, on Friday, May 24, 2024, Mr. Ayouba Doumuyah, Jabbateh’s uncle, announced that the family would protest at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police in Monrovia. Doumuyah expressed frustration over the worsening health condition of his nephew, attributing it to the LNP’s abandonment.

“Our son’s health condition is deteriorating, and the LNP leadership has done nothing to help,” Doumuyah stated. “We, as family members, will organize a massive protest to draw attention to his plight.”

Doumuyah further alleged that despite medical advice to transfer Commander Jabbateh to India for advanced treatment, the Liberian government has failed to act. The family hopes the protest will attract the attention of the government and humanitarian organizations to Jabbateh’s critical health situation.

“If the government of President Joseph N. Boakai does not intervene, we will also protest at the President’s residence to inform the international community about what we perceive as bad governance in Liberia,” Doumuyah added. “If anything happens to our brother, we will protest and sue the Liberian government.”

He also expressed disappointment in the Bong County Legislative Caucus for their lack of support in addressing the health issues of the injured LNP officer.

The family of Commander Morhafee Jabbateh remains resolute in their demands for better medical treatment and government accountability.