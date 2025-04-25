Liberia News:THE ‘WAR’ HAS JUST BEGUN

Monrovia-It appears that the Supreme Court ruling in the Bill of Information that supposed to serve as stabilizing mechanism to the long-running leadership fracas at the House of Representatives has rather ignited tension and even set into motion a situation likened to another kind of war Liberians have yet to witness since October 17, 2024.

Apparently emboldened by the Supreme Court ruling which favored the side he supports in the leadership quagmire, Representative Yekeh Kolubah Thursday raised to the occasion, this time around rampaging and getting rid of portraits of Majority Bloc backed Speaker, Richard Koon of Montserrado County 11th District.

His election as Speaker by the Majority Bloc last year exacerbated the crisis and spurred the minority bloc supporting embattled Speaker Koffa into pursuing legal action at the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The highest court’s ruling confirmed Cllr. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker, saying that the election of Koon was outside of the bailiwick of the Liberian Constitution.

Representative Koon has since taken a recalcitrant posture, defying and labelling the Court’s ruling atrocious and an act of interference in another Branch’s affairs.

However, Speaker Cllr. Koffa, has sounded reconciliatory while addressing himself to the issue, promising to lead a reconciliatory process that would include the Deputy House Speaker, Thomas Falleh, and Representative Richard Koon and other lawmakers.

As Koffa and others are seeking well-defined path to resolving the saga, Rep. Yekeh who represents District 10 in Montserrado County were at the Capitol Building not only celebrating their victory but seeing damaging properties including Rep. Koon’s official photo.

Social media footages showed Rep. Kolubah telling Rep. Richard Koon that he is not the Speaker, and there was no need for his photo to be displayed at the various offices including the conference hall of the Capitol building as if he is the Speaker.

Attempts by Rep. Kolubah to enter the office of Koon to further cause havoc were thwarted by police officers assigned to the Majority bloc Speaker’s office.

Also, Representative Melvin Cole, who chairs the Rules and Order under Speaker Koffa was seen visiting the central offices and instructing staffers not to take instructions from any leadership of the Majority Bloc without the approval of Speaker Koffa who he said is the legitimate speaker of the House of Representatives.

At the same time, mixed reactions have marred Wednesday’s landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia by citizens from different political constituencies – those who supporting each of the parties.

Social media has also been awash with litany of opinions since the Court handed down the ruling which enforced its previous decision.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, one of those who brought the Joseph Boakai Government to power said minutes after the ruling that, “The Supreme Court’s ruling is clear, Fonati Koffa is the Speaker.”

Although he is being criticized by those who believe that the High Court made a mistake.

Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Water and Sewer Corporation and also ranking member of the Unity Party Ali wrote on social media saying, “The court has undermined its own authority. Hon. Richard Koon remains the Speaker. Let the Supreme Court organize majority for their own speaker.”

Joining the fray, former President George M. Weah in a statement described the ruling as, “A crucial affirmation of the rule of law and the constitutional order that underpins our democracy.”

The former President warned, “Let me be unequivocal; any attempt to undermine, ignore or dismiss this ruling threatens the very foundation of our nation. It risks plunging Liberia into a constitutional crisis—a crisis that our fragile peace, hard-won stability, and democratic progress cannot withstand.”

On the other hand, members of the Majority block of Rep. Richard Koon have uprightly said that matter is not a legal matter, rather political, saying embattled Speaker Koffa is no longer ‘First among Equals’ at the House of Representatives.

As it stands, both groups are still claiming legitimacy of that speakership of the House of Representatives.

What people of the Constituency Saying?

Liberians have been calling on national radios sounding warnings that any attempt for the politicians not to allow the rule of law will be resisted.

“Those people respect the rule of law if they want a peaceful Liberia. If Richard Koon and his group think that they will not respect what the law says, the citizens’ action will make them do the right thing” a caller remarked on a local talk-show in Monrovia.

Another one said, “Article 66 of the Constitution of Liberia says the Supreme Court is the final orbital of Justice and they have spoken so we need to respect it.”

Also, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine, the daughter of late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine called on Liberians to stop the disrespect to the High Court as it is final hope for justice for every Liberian.

But majority bloc speaker, Rep. Richard Koon said, “ The leadership of the House informs of the Liberian public that under no circumstance shall plenary allows Hon. Koffa to preside over any sitting or meeting of the House of Representatives.”