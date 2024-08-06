Liberia News:Stern Warning To Protesters!

By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-The Liberia National Police has strongly warned those planning series of protests that it will not tolerate the breach of the peace and impugning on the rights and respect of others.

Police Inspector General, Col. Gregory Coleman Monday told newsmen that they have enough information about the possibility of those with nefarious intend having lethal weapons taking to the streets.

He said: “I also want to admonish the public that we have been reliably informed that amongst some of those planning to peacefully protest, are people with nefarious intents to destabilize the peace.”

The police IG warned the public to avoid such a gathering to enable the police contain any form of violence, in case the ‘peaceful protest’ takes another trend.

He said the police is currently reviewing its use of force policy to see how they can properly manage the situation if it escalates.

“The breach of the peace will not be tolerated and we will do everything within the confines of the law, upon our use of force policy to ensure that the peace is protected,” he warned.

He furthered that the peace Liberia enjoys was earned with the sweat and blood of men and women and it will be reserved to ensure economic prosperity of this nation.

IG Coleman told planners of the protest and ordinary civilians to have in mind that those who are not part of the protestation have the same right they (protesters) have, noting “the protesters should respect public spaces.”

“People who what to protest have their right that we need to protect, and also those who are not part of the protest have their right that we have to protect as well,” he further stressed.

He advised the conveners of the protest to respect public spaces and try to avoid the obstruction of other people who are going about their daily activities.

It was reported that some group of Liberians including ex fighters and ex-Executive Protection Service officers were planning a series of protests in Monrovia to draw President Joseph N. Boakia’s attention to their plights.