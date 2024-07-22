Liberia News:‘Stay Off Campus Until’

TNR News-Some staff at the Lofa County University have been on an indefinite go-slow action requesting increments in their take-home salaries and improvement of the universities.

In an effort to mitigate the go-slow action, newly appointed Board chairperson of the Lofa County University, Lutheran Bishop, G. Victor Padmore paid a visit to the campus and pleaded with the aggrieved workers at the university to let go of their protest as they( Board of the University) were convening a meeting to address their concerns.

Negotiation did now work as expected by Bishop Padmore thus resulting in a request for aggrieved members of the Academic Association to remain off campus while their grievances are being looked into.

There have been several failed attempts to convince some members of the teaching staff to return to class following a series of engagements by the Board Chairman and the administration thus far.

He said the administration cannot close down the school in the midst of division among the faculty staff with some willing to go back to the classroom while others have refused to listen to the request to return to classes.

Bishop Padmore said the rights of those who are willing to teach must be protected.

Bishop Padmore is currently in Lofa on an acquaintance visit and to intervene into the current go-slow action by members of the Academic Staff Association of the University. While in the county, the Board Chairman visited some key facilities of the institution including the ongoing construction of the school’s dormitories, the school agriculture farm, the Tarly building consisting of additional classrooms, the website installations including various departments.

The intent of the Bishop’s visit was to get firsthand information on the institution ahead of the second Board meeting slated for July 24 in Zorzor, Lofa County.

The Academic Staff Association is demanding salary increments and improving the learning atmosphere on the campus of the school, among others. The Board of Trustees is expected to come out with a final decision on the go-slow action in the July 24,2024 meeting in Zorzor.

It is also expected that the Administration is about to sign a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the aggrieved faculty ahead of the pending Board meeting intended to get the faculty staff back to classrooms.