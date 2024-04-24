LIBERIA NEWS:SPEAKER CLLR. KOFFA MEETS GD. BASSA STUDENTS

MONROVIA-On Monday, April 22, 2024, an inspiring event took place at the Office of Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa when he welcomed a group of students from the Association of Grand Bassa Students’ Council Governments.

The young men and women who visited the Speaker exhibited remarkable confidence and displayed promising intellectual abilities during their interaction.

Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, known for being people-centered, engaged with the students on yesterday afternoon and was impressed by their enthusiasm and passion for learning. The Speaker, in reflecting on his own journey as a student leader during his formative years at Cathedral High School in the early 80s, saw a reflection of his own youthful determination and zeal in the students he met.

The meeting with the students reaffirmed the Speaker’s belief in the potential of Liberia’s youth and their pivotal role in driving positive change and development in the country. He expressed admiration for the students’ dedication to education, self-advancement, and engagement with national issues, highlighting their passion as a source of hope for the future of the nation.

Many have hailed Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa for his continuous support and encouragement of the youth, and for creating a platform for dialogue and exchange with the future leaders of Liberia. The Speaker’s commitment to nurturing the intellectual abilities and leadership potential of the younger generation is commendable and sets a positive example for others in positions of influence.

The meeting between Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and the students from the Association of Grand Bassa Students’ Council Governments serves as a testament to the importance of fostering mentorship, inspiring youth empowerment, and cultivating a culture of active citizenship and engagement among young Liberians.