Liberia News:“SAM GAYE INCAPABLE OF TASK AT HAND”

Monrovia-Feb-7-TNR: The former head of Liberia Agency for Community Employment (LACE), Yekeh Quiwo or Pepsi Yekeh has responded to Executive Protection Service (EPS) boss, Sam Gaye.

Quiwo in a reply to Gaye’s allegations, questioned the EPS boss about his capabilities of the task at hand. He said, “If you’re incapable of understanding the task at hand, seek guidance from your former colleagues rather than flaunting your ignorance.”

The former LACE boss said to date, he has not received a formal request for the EPS weapon legally assigned to him, “yet you rashly labelled me as armed and dangerous.”

In the statement he said, “Your sheer incompetence in adhering to procedures has not only led you to behave like a maniac but also to publicly demonstrate your inability to handle even the simplest of tasks. If you lack the capacity, rest assured I do not; submit an official request and follow the proper procedure for EPS weapon turnover to ensure meticulous documentation.”

He said Gaye’s failure to fulfil his duties not only reflect poorly on his part, but also on the integrity of the Boakai Government.

“What justification do you have for baselessly branding me as armed and dangerous? It seems you have arrived at your new assignment with a personal vendetta against Pepsi Yekeh” he blasted.

Yekeh said the statement from the EPS boss is considered as a threat on his life and is asking him, (Gaye) to retrieve said statement within 24hrs and follow the proper procedure.

Quiwo was responding to a statement from the Executive Protection Service (EPS) that declared him, (Yekeh Quiwo) also known as Pepsi Yekeh wanted for illegal possession of EPS weapon.