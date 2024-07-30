Liberia News:‘Return To Work Or Be Dismissed’

Lofa County-The Board of Trustees of the Lofa County University has gave an ultimatum to striking faculty members and other teaching staff to immediately return to the classroom not later Monday (yesterday) or consider themselves dismissed.

In a communication to the leadership of the aggrieved members of the Faculty Association of the university, the Board of Trustees reminded the striking of the CSA Standing Order which states that 14 days absence without excuse from work is equivalent to resignation .

The Board reached the decision last Wednesday during its regular sitting in Zorzor, Lofa County, during which it requested all faculty members interested in continuing their services to the university to return to the class room while their grievances are being looked into.

Meanwhile, the Board also requested those returning to work to go along with their educational credentials as plans are underway to begin the recruitment of qualified staffers to replace those faculty staff who will not heed to the ultimatum.

Some faculty members of the university began a go-slow in demand of salary increment and other concerns two weeks ago.

Several attempts by the Board through its Chairman to remedy the situation failed, as aggrieved faculty member insistently demand “A substantial portion of their concerns be addressed before they can returned to class.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustee, Bishop, G. Victor Padmore, has constituted a search committee comprising prominent citizens of the County to vet a new President for the university to replace Dr. Samuel Kpehe Ngaima who is currently in the United States seeking medical attention.

The Board’s chairman decision is based on a communication from the office of the visitor to the University, President Joseph Boakai giving that August Body two weeks to submit a short listed candidates one of whom will appointed to take of the mantle of power for the University.