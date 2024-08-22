Liberia News:Rep. Marvin Cole Suspension Is Fake And Misleading

Liberia-The Press Bureau of the House of Representatives has termed as fake and misleading media reports suggesting that Bong County District 3 Representative, J. Marvin Cole, has been suspended as Chairman of the Rules, Order, and Administration (ROA) committee.

Press Director Robert B. Haynes, in a statement issued Wednesday, August 21, 2024, stated that the Chairman on Rules Order & Administration, Hon. Josiah Marvin Cole, has not been suspended by the Speaker, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, as speculated on social media and other news outlets.

Director Haynes added that the House’s Co-Chairman on Rules & Order, Hon. Abu Bana Kamara, has been tasked with the responsibility to handle issues relating to payroll and personnel of the Honorable House of Representatives Central Administration contrary to any report of suspension of Hon. Cole.

According to the Press Director, the Bong County Lawmaker, Hon. Marvin Cole, enjoys the confidence of the House leadership under the stewardship of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

The Bong County lawmaker remains a valued member of the House, dedicated to his role and responsibilities.

The House urges the public and media outlets to rely on verified sources and official statements for accurate information regarding the activities and status of any of its members.