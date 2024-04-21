Liberia News:Promise Fulfilled, As BMMC Presents A Cash of $USD 10,000 To The Sports Steering Committee Of Grand Cape Mount County.  

By Wilson

 

MONROVIA-April-21-TNR:Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation has disbursed a cash amount of ten thousand United States Dollars ($USD10,000) to the Sports Steering Committee of Grand Cape Mount County.

 

On behalf of BMMC, the money was presented to the committee by the Human Resources Manager Mr. Oliver Gipli on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

 

According to Mr. Gipli, the US10,000 is in fulfillment of a recent commitment made by the company to the sports committee as support to the County.

 

Mr. Africanous M. Fahnbulleh, the Chairman of Grand Cape Mount County Sports Steering Committee and team thanked BMMC for fulfilling its commitment to the sports committee.

